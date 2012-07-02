BRIEF-Titan International enters credit and security agreement
* Titan International - on Feb. 17, 2017, co entered credit and security agreement with respect to a new $75 million revolving credit facility
Mexico's IPC stock index rose 0.45 percent to 40,372 points, continuing to climb to record highs as it tracked gains on Wall Street and also bolstered by domestic elections.
Mexico's old ruling party claimed victory after Sunday's presidential election but its candidate, Enrique Pena Nieto, likely will have to negotiate to pass planned economic reforms. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
* AEP and Dynegy to transfer ownership of co-owned power plants
* Says on February 22, 2017 entered into a term loan credit agreement