UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Brazilian stocks gained early on Tuesday after weak manufacturing data from the world's major economies raised expectations that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates this week to support economic growth.
Among stocks rising in Sao Paulo were those of state-controlled oil company Petrobras and mining giant Vale.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.4 percent to 54,912.79 shortly after opening.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.