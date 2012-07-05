BRIEF-Capital Bank of Jordan FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 12.4 million dinars versus 4.9 million dinars year ago
BTG Pactual Participations, a unit of Brazilian investment banking powerhouse BTG Pactual, sold its 9 percent stake in natural resource company STR RN to the company's controlling shareholder, STR Participações, for nearly 700 million reais ($344 million), according to a securities filing.
BTG's stake was valued at 170.5 million reais at the end of 2011 in the prospectus for the bank's initial public offering in April. STR Participações now holds 99.99 percent of shares in the natural resource company.
($1 = 2.03 Brazilian reals)
* Sees FY headline earnings per share to be between 2 - 25 cents, down 99,8 pct to 97,5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Logiq Asset Management Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results