Mexico's IPC stock index advances 0.45 percent tracking Wall Street on hopes Germany's top court will approve the euro zone's new bailout fund. Shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico are helping to lift the index, up 1.52 percent after reporting after close on Monday sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 5.3 percent in June from the same month last year. Televisa rises 1.63 percent after the broadcaster reported a 12.3 increase in revenue in the second quarter. The index is trading near historic highs after reaching a record last week. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)