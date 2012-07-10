Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica, a unit of power holding company Cemig, said on Tuesday it would push back the pricing of its initial public offering by one day to July 19, with trading of the shares now set to begin on July 23.

Rio de Janeiro-based Taesa, as the company is known, announced plans last week to raise up to 1.89 billion reais ($955 million) in an initial public offering.