BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market Q4 earnings per share $0.12
* Sprouts farmers market, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Brazilian pulp producer Fibria, the world's biggest, will save $39 million annually in interest payments after concluding the buyback of about $500 million worth of bonds due in 2020, the company said in a securities filing.
The company paid investors $1.06 per each $1 in principal they held, as well as interest, the filing added.
* Sprouts farmers market, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Harman International Industries Inc announced commercial implementation of Apple carplay integration through a wireless connection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rubicon project inc - Rubicon project names David Day chief financial officer