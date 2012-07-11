The board of directors of MMX Mineração, the mining
company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista,
approved late on Wednesday buying out port services company
PortX through a share swap, according to a securities filing.
Under the terms of the deal, PortX shareholders
will receive 0.5042 of a share of MMX for each share of the port
company.
MMX and PortX are part of Batista's Grupo EBX, a
conglomerate comprised of mining, energy, logistics and
shipbuilding companies. Batista's fortune was valued at about
$30 billion earlier this year by Forbes Magazine.