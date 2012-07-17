BRIEF-Petrus Resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
Mexico's IPC stock index advances 0.46 percent to 41,099, trading at a record high ahead of testimony from Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke, who may offer hints about whether the U.S. central bank will offer more stimulus. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index suggests the IPC is overbought.
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: