Uruguay's government authorized up to $2.17 billion in bonds
to be issued on the local market. As much as $1.34 billion would
be issued in "indexed units" tied to inflation, with maturities
ranging from five to 20 years, and another $828 million would be
sold in pesos with maturities of three to five years, a
government decree showed.
The Treasury Notes will be sold in weekly auctions starting
in August as part of the government's drive to pre-finance
itself. The debt program is authorized through June 30, 2013.
