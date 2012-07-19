BRIEF-Conagra Brands on Feb 16 entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing
* On February 16 co entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing
Mexico's IPC stock index trades near flat, off 0.01 percent to 40,741 points, after new U.S. jobless claims rose more than expected last week, suggesting labor market weakness in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.
The index is on track for a second straight session of losses, coming down from record highs reached earlier in the week. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
* On February 16 co entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. stock investors may look to a host of results from consumer-facing companies including Wal-Mart Stores Inc next week for signs on whether the recent market rally has more room to run.
* PG&E Corp files to say it may offer and sell shares of co's common stock of up to $275 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2l3aKPX] Further company coverage: