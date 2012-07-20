Bolivian investigators backed by soldiers and police raided the local offices of India's Jindal Steel & Power Ltd on Friday as part of a probe into the company's recent decision to abandon the El Mutun project.

Agents confiscated files and computer equipment from company offices in three Bolivian cities after a judge in La Paz ordered a breach of contract investigation.

Jindal was awarded a 40-year contract to mine about half the El Mutun site, which is believed to contain some of the world's largest reserves of iron ore.

The collapse of the giant project is the latest in a series of setbacks for foreign mining companies in Bolivia and is a blow for leftist President Evo Morales as he seeks to attract foreign investors.