Chevron says production at Gorgon Train Two LNG project has resumed
Feb 27 Liquefied natural gas production at Chevron's Gorgon Train Two project in Australia has resumed, a company spokesman said on Monday.
Mexico's IPC stock index slipped 0.13 percent to 40,896 points on worries about soaring Spanish bond yields, soft euro zone economic data and data showing U.S. manufacturing slowing. Wal-Mart de Mexico , which advanced 0.68 percent, helped limit losses. The company reported second quarter profits of 9 percent after market close on Monday. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery to be set up by Malaysian oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).