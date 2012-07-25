Brazilian stocks snapped a three-day slide early on Wednesday
after ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny offered cautious backing to
the idea of giving Europe's new permanent rescue fund a banking
license. Such a move would enable it to borrow unlimited central
bank money, boosting its capacity to prevent the crisis from
spreading.
Among stocks rising in Sao Paulo were shares of
state-controlled oil company Petrobras and mining
giant Vale.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.07 percent
to 53,201.30 shortly after opening.