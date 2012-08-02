BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan says as of Feb 24, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate - SEC Filing
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
A revival in consumer lending may only take place early next year, as banks will keep slowing disbursements amid a spike in delinquencies, credit research company Serasa Experian said in a report on a Thursday. Serasa's Consumer Credit Outlook index fell 0.1 percent in June, the slowest decline for the indicator in seven months, to 98.6. Readings below 100 reflect a downturn in the market.
The index is used as a forward-looking gauge of trends in loan disbursements, because it predicts lending origination dynamics for the next six months. High consumer debt levels and caution among lenders are likely to put the brakes on disbursements for the rest of the year, Serasa Experian said.
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to place "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies in what may be the most far reaching effort to pare back U.S. red tape in recent decades.