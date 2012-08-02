UPDATE 8-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments, Baker Hughes data, weekly milestones)
A protracted recession across the euro zone could have a negative impact on Latin American exporters, particularly raw materials producers such as pulp producer Fibria, refractory maker Magnesita and Chilean copper powerhouse Codelco, ratings company Moody's Investors Service said in a report on Thursday.
The recession in Europe could exacerbate a slowdown in China, a key buyer of Latin commodities, making the companies more vulnerable to a deterioration of external conditions, analysts Marianna Waltz and Brian Oak said. Steel as well as paper and pulp companies would be particularly exposed to the situation, while producers of finished goods would be more resilient, the Moody's analysts said.
The report did not specify the impact on ratings of the above-mentioned companies.
HOUSTON, Feb 24 Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - B razilian indigenous leaders left the Amazon rainforest for Rio de Janeiro to push for land rights on Friday, the opening day of the city's famous Carnival, as critics accused campaigners of politicizing one of the world's biggest parties.