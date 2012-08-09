UBS Securities analysts led by Victor Mizusaki raised their recommendation on shares of Brazilian airline Gol to "buy" from "neutral" on Thursday, saying rising second and third-quarter profit margins have not yet been priced in by investors.

The analysts also raised the price target on Gol shares to 13.90 reais from 12.80 reais previously, adding that the stock's price-to-book value is nearly 30 percent below its historical average.