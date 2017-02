Brazilian stocks gained early on Thursday after data showed retail sales in Brazil jumped unexpectedly in June from May, exceeding all forecasts in a Reuters poll and adding to investor confidence over a recovery in the world's sixth-largest economy.

Among stocks rising in Sao Paulo were shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras and m ining giant Vale.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.28 percent to 58,934.01 shortly after opening.