Prosecutors in Brazil's Minas Gerais state ordered late on
Tuesday the suspension of loan concessions by ten banks, citing
their efforts to make it harder for borrowers to pay off their
debt in advance or move their credit to a rival. Among the banks
affected are Banco Santander Brasil, the nation's
largest foreign lender; Banco BMG, which recently
sealed a joint venture with private sector banking giant Itaú
Unibanco Holding, and Banco Cruzeiro do Sul
, which in June was seized by the central bank because
of accounting fraud.
Prosecutors acted following a surge in customer complaints
over the banks' practices, which hamper free competition rules,
according to a statement. The other banks facing the ban on new
disbursements are Banco Bonsucesso, Banco Cacique, Banco GE
Capital, Banco Intermedium, Banco Mercantil do Brasil, Banco
Rural and BV Financeira, a unit of Banco Votorantim.
Officials at the Brazilian Banking Federation, a group
representing banks, could not be immediately reached for
comment.