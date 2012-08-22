Prosecutors in Brazil's Minas Gerais state ordered late on Tuesday the suspension of loan concessions by ten banks, citing their efforts to make it harder for borrowers to pay off their debt in advance or move their credit to a rival. Among the banks affected are Banco Santander Brasil, the nation's largest foreign lender; Banco BMG, which recently sealed a joint venture with private sector banking giant Itaú Unibanco Holding, and Banco Cruzeiro do Sul , which in June was seized by the central bank because of accounting fraud.

Prosecutors acted following a surge in customer complaints over the banks' practices, which hamper free competition rules, according to a statement. The other banks facing the ban on new disbursements are Banco Bonsucesso, Banco Cacique, Banco GE Capital, Banco Intermedium, Banco Mercantil do Brasil, Banco Rural and BV Financeira, a unit of Banco Votorantim.

Officials at the Brazilian Banking Federation, a group representing banks, could not be immediately reached for comment.