UBS analysts led by Dan Kwiatkowski more than halved the price target on preferred shares in Brazilian telecommunications firm Oi to 7.70 reais from 17.60 reais, saying estimates for future revenue are over-optimistic in light of fiercer competition, slowing economic growth and growing regulatory pressures.

Kwiatkowski and his team upped their recommendation on the stock to "neutral" from "sell" as they endorsed the company's four-year strategic plan, but said that while Oi's dividend policy is manageable, the company is "walking a financial tightrope."