US STOCKS-Wall St hits records again, boosted by Trump economy hopes
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates with volume, week ahead details)
Brazilian stocks opened flat on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious while awaiting the central bank's interest rate decision and the release of gross domestic product data later in the week.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.04 percent to 58,090.29 shortly after opening.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates with volume, week ahead details)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Buoyant oil prices since Donald Trump's election have provided no lasting halo effect for energy stocks as the sector's profit rebound has lacked vigor, but that could change in the week ahead with a fresh crop of quarterly scorecards.
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.