US STOCKS-Futures hit record highs amid retail earnings
Feb 21 U.S. stock index futures rose to record intraday highs on Tuesday as oil prices surged and investors assessed earnings from top U.S. retailers.
Brazilian stocks gained early on Friday as investors awaited signals of further monetary stimulus from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke when he addresses a gathering of central bankers later in the day.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index added 0.43 percent to 57,501.01 shortly after opening.
Feb 21 U.S. stock index futures rose to record intraday highs on Tuesday as oil prices surged and investors assessed earnings from top U.S. retailers.
Feb 20 Acquire, slash costs, repeat. Billionaire investor Warren Buffet and buyout firm 3G Capital's failed $143 billion bid to combine their food conglomerate Kraft Heinz Co with Unilever Plc shows their winning formula now needs a growth boost.
LONDON, Feb 21 Institutional investors pulled $468.8 billion out of equities in 2016, a report by the research firm eVestment showed on Tuesday, notwithstanding a rally late in the year that drove stock markets to record highs.