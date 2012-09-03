Brazilian stocks opened higher early on Monday, after weaker than expected purchasing managers index data from China and the euro zone boosted expectations that the world's central banks will take further policy action to support economic growth.

Among stocks rising in Sao Paulo were shares of exchange operator BM&F Bovespa and homebuilder Gafisa .

The benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.3 percent to 57,232.24 shortly after opening.