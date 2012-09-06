BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Brazilian shares rose on Thursday for the second day in three after data showed an increase in private-sector payroll jobs in the United States and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi outlined a new bond buying program to jumpstart growth in the euro region.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1 percent to 57,431.04, the highest level in more than a week. Preferred shares of Vale led gains after jumping 1.5 percent - the second straight increase in the stock.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.