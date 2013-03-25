The Bermuda assets of Laep Investments Ltd, a Bermuda-based buyout fund with interests in luxury retailing and dairy products in Brazil, could be liquidated after Cayman Islands-based fund GLG Emerging Market Special Situations Fund won the right to be repaid a debt with Laep's assets, according to a securities filing on Monday. Laep owes GLG north of 150 million reais ($76 million) and ranks above employees, shareholders and other creditors in the order of repayment.