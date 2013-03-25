An index measuring the payment promptness of Brazilian companies and individuals rose in February to a reading of 95.3, little changed from 95.3 in January, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday. The index was higher from 94.7 a year earlier - in an indication that households and companies are slowly gaining more ability to pay debts as interest rates remain at record lows, an economic recovery moves ahead gradually and delinquency rates decline, Serasa said.