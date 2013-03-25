BRIEF-Rei Agro says NCLT, Kolkata orders initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process
An index measuring the payment promptness of Brazilian companies and individuals rose in February to a reading of 95.3, little changed from 95.3 in January, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday. The index was higher from 94.7 a year earlier - in an indication that households and companies are slowly gaining more ability to pay debts as interest rates remain at record lows, an economic recovery moves ahead gradually and delinquency rates decline, Serasa said.
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc and its Gregg Appliances Inc unit filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, as they continued to struggle with declining sales for about four years.