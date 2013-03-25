Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
said on Monday it had obtained consent from a majority of
bondholders to change some terms of bonds expiring in 2014 and
2018. On March 11, the company, through finance unit Petrobras
International Finance Co., proposed amendments to the contracts
for those bonds in which it would modify the existing merger
covenant of the indenture to eliminate the requirement that any
successor entity to the unit, as a result of a merger,
consolidation or similar transaction, be a company incorporated
in the Cayman Islands.
Petrobras, as the Brazilian oil producer is known,
determined at the time that it is more efficient, from a tax
perspective, to re-domicile the finance unit to a jurisdiction
outside the Cayman Islands.
Petrobras investor relations officials were unable to
immediately provide further clarification.