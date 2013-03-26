UPDATE 5-Medical providers oppose Trump-backed health plan, Democrats take aim
* Doctors, hospital groups oppose the proposals (Adds insurers' letter, proposed conservative amendment)
A court ruling giving the go-ahead to a corporate reorganization between AMR Corp's American Airlines and Republic Airways Holdings Inc. validated a January purchase order of up to 94 E-175 planes made from Brazilian aircraft producer Embraer SA, according to a statement on Tuesday.
According to Embraer, 47 planes in the contract are firm orders with the remainder being additional planes.
* Doctors, hospital groups oppose the proposals (Adds insurers' letter, proposed conservative amendment)
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
* 22Nd Century Group files 2016 annual report and announces conference call to provide business update