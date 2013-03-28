UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, Brazil's largest securities depositary and clearinghouse, said Chief Executive Officer Luiz Fernando Fleury will step down on Monday, according to a securities filing on Monday. He will be replaced temporarily by Chief Financial Officer Francisco Carlos Gomes, the filing said.
The company said late last year that it was searching for a new CEO after Fleury disclosed plans to resign his position at the time.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.