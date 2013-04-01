BRIEF-Taaleri aims to launch wind power projects valued in the US and Canada
* Aims to launch wind power projects valued at approximately $600 million in the USA and Canada. Source text for Eikon:
Brazilian stocks opened lower on Monday after data showed factory activity in key trade partner China rose less than expected in March.
Among stocks falling in Sao Paulo were shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, and homebuilder PDG Realty SA.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 0.28 percent to 56,196.21 shortly after opening.
* Said on Monday preliminary FY EBT of 40.1 million euros ($42.44 million) (2015: 50.3 million euros)
MADRID, March 7 Spain's Santander has sold a 25 percent stake in mutual fund platform Allfunds Bank for around 470 million euros ($498 million) to private equity Hellman & Friedman and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, the Spanish lender said on Tuesday.