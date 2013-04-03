Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's third-largest power utility, is confident that it has the legal right to renew licenses of three hydropower dams under terms prior to last year's government decision to cut electricity rates, an executive said on Wednesday. Maria Celeste Guimarães, chief legal officer at Cemig, as the company is known, said the company is prepared to go to courts to fight for the renewal under conditions prior to a law last year that tied the renewal of generation and transmission licenses to a reduction in rates.