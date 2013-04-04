BRIEF-Equinix prices $1.9 bln stock offering and $1.25 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
Rio de Janeiro state authorities could impose fines of up to 50 million reais ($25 million) on Brazilian steelmaker CSN for allegedly deliberately hiding hazardous waste at a worker neighborhood near its main mill. Carlos Minc, head of Inea, as the Rio de Janeiro state environment agency is known, said the company, formally known as Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, buried great quantities of carcinogenic elements like askarel, exposing as many as 2,000 people who inhabit about 791 homes in the Volta Grande neighborhood to the substances.
"This is one of the worst environment crimes that ever took place in the state of Rio de Janeiro," Minc said.
A CSN spokesman in São Paulo said the company will comment on the situation later on Thursday.
HANOI, March 9 Coca-Cola Co is planning to invest an additional $285 million in Vietnam, state media reported, quoting the company's general director for the country.
March 8 U.S. mobile phone customers of AT&T were unable to dial the 911 emergency number on Wednesday evening, according to alerts from public safety agencies across the country.