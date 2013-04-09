BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities announces offering of 6.1 mln shares
* Alexandria real estate equities, inc. Announces public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
Votorantim Cimentos SA, Brazil's largest cement producer, filed a request with regulators to list its shares in the local stock exchange, according to information at the securities regulator CVM on Tuesday.
* Meetme Inc - intends to use net proceeds from offering potentially to fund a portion of consideration for pending if(we) acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* J.Jill Inc shares open at $12.75 in debut, below IPO price of $13.00 per share