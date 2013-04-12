Itaú BBA International analysts led by Alexandre Ruiz Miguel and Felipe Cruz upped their recommendation on BRF Brasil Foods to "outperform" on Friday, citing falling feed costs and strong export potential for the world's largest poultry exporter.

The London-based unit of Brazilian investment bank Itaú BBA SA, upped the target price for BRF stock to 53 reais from 47 reais previously. BRF shares fell 1.47 percent to 46.2 reais on Friday but are up nearly 30 percent over the past year.