BRIEF-Constellium Q4 loss per share 0.19 Euro
* Constellium reports full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results
Brazilian iron ore miner MMX, part of billionaire Eike Batista's EBX group, is extending a leasing agreement for mineral exploration rights with mining firm Serra da Farofa, or CEFAR, until 2034, rather than 2021, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
* Constellium reports full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. Announces full year 2016 financial and operating results, 2017 outlook and a long term contract for the first 850XE rig
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.