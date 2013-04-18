UPDATE 1-BlackBerry's M&A head Mackey says left company in February
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc is interested in bidding for oil exploration rights in Brazil this year, the firm's CEO Peter Voser said after meeting with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia.
Shell has already won approval to bid in an auction slated for May, Brazil's first since 2008. The company may also participate in a subsalt oil round scheduled for November and a natural gas auction slated for October, Voser said.
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.
CHICAGO, March 2 Federal law enforcement officials searched three facilities of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc on Thursday, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney Office for the Central District of Illinois said, prompting a sharp selloff in the company's stock.
* Stage stores inc says issues statement in response to a filing made with u.s. Sec by an entity "purporting to be named hma acquisition, inc"