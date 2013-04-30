BRIEF-Par Group L.P. reports 6.8 pct passive stake in Hertz Global Holdings sec filing
* Par Group, L.P. Reports 6.8 percent passive stake in Hertz Global Holdings as of Feb 24 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Brazilian iron ore producer MMX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, said it will slow the expansion of its Serra Azul iron ore mine due to difficulties securing environmental licensing and credit.
Serra Azul was expected to complete its expansion in the second half of 2014, to produce 29 million tonnes a year. MMX's chief executive, Carlos Gonzalez, said on a call with analysts On Tuesday it would likely be delayed a year. (Editing by Carol Bishopric)
* New York Community Bancorp Inc announces proposed offering of depositary shares representing ownership interests in non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.