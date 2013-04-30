Brazilian iron ore producer MMX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, said it will slow the expansion of its Serra Azul iron ore mine due to difficulties securing environmental licensing and credit.

Serra Azul was expected to complete its expansion in the second half of 2014, to produce 29 million tonnes a year. MMX's chief executive, Carlos Gonzalez, said on a call with analysts On Tuesday it would likely be delayed a year. (Editing by Carol Bishopric)