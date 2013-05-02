BRIEF-Net Element enters into amendment to master exchange agreement
* Net Element Inc - on March 3, 2017, net element, entered into an amendment to master exchange agreement dated as of May 2, 2016
Brazil's power regulator Aneel on Thursday authorized the release of nearly 2 billion reais ($1 billion) from the government's Energy Development Fund, known as CDE, to electricity distributors who are struggling with higher spot energy prices due to greater use of thermoelectric power.
Firms set to receive funds include Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, known as Cemig, Companhia Paranaense de Energia, known as Copel, and Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de São Paulo SA.
* Net Element Inc - on March 3, 2017, net element, entered into an amendment to master exchange agreement dated as of May 2, 2016
* Ares Management Lp reports 15.8 percent stake in Gastar Exploration Inc, as of March 3, 2017 - SEC filing
* Files for short form base shelf prospectus of up to $10 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: