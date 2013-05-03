The following investment banks and brokerages trimmed their
price target estimates for shares of Brazilian card payment
processor Cielo SA after first-quarter earnings.
Profit at the merchant acquirer beat estimates in a Thomson
Reuters poll of nine analysts but underscored poor operating
trends as Brazil's economic slowdown bit into card usage.
================================================================
BROKERAGE ANALYST NEW TARGET OLD TARGET RATING
================================================================
Votorantim R. Schuetz 52.5 reais 63 reais MP (=)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bradesco BBI C. Firetti 48.2 reais 58 reais MP (=)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Agora A. Lemos 53.9 reais 67.4 reais H (=)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Deutsche Bank M. Pierry 49 reais 58 reais H (=)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Espirito Santo G Schroden 51 reais 61 reais N (=)
================================================================