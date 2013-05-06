BRIEF-Small Cap Danmark FY pre-tax profit down at DKK 23.5 mln
* Fy pre-tax profit 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)versus 119.8 million crowns year ago
Brazilian oil company HRT Participações em Petróleo SA and its subsidiary HRT Oil and Gas Ltda will buy a 60 percent stake in the Polvo oil field in the offshore Campos Basin from BP Energy do Brasil for $135 million, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
As part of the deal, HRT will also buy 100 percent of BP Energy America LLC, the owner of the fixed platform "Polvo A" and of a drilling rig required to operate in the Polvo field. Most of the purchase will be financed through a loan from Credit Suisse. The deal remains subject to the approval of Brazil's oil regulator.
DUBAI, March 8 Most Gulf stock markets were weak on Wednesday as another slide in Doha Bank pulled down Qatar, but Dubai rose on the back of gains in a few stocks.
* LME copper stocks nearly double since Thursday * Chine copper imports tumble in February * Mine disruptions in Chile, Indonesia help support (Updates prices) By Pratima Desai LONDON, March 8 Copper rose on Wednesday as funds closed positions betting on lower prices, but a higher dollar, lower imports of the metal by top consumer China and rising inventories were expected to weigh. Benchmark copper on the London metal Exchange traded up 0.4 percent