Fitch Ratings downgraded the debt of Brazil's OGX Petroleo e Gas
SA on Friday after the company agreed to spend about
$540 million to buy and develop 13 Brazilian oil and gas
exploration blocks that it picked up at a government auction on
Tuesday.
Fitch cut OGX's issuer default rating to "B minus" from "B"
and the rating on $3.7 billion of notes sold by its Austrian
subsidiary to "B-minus/RR4" from "B/RR4". The block purchases
will put pressure on OGX cash as the company struggles to get
its existing, underperforming offshore oil wells to produce more
revenue, Fitch said. On March 31, OGX has $4 billion of debt and
$1.1 billion of cash.
($1 = 2.0365 Brazilian reais)
