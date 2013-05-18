RIO DE JANEIRO May 17 Brazilian steelmaker CSN, or Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, is still evaluating the possible purchase of the Steel Americas unit of ThyssenKrupp AG, the company said in a regulatory filing late Friday.

CSN has made no binding bids or agreements regarding the possible purchase, the company added. Earlier this year, people familiar with CSN's plans said it was considering a purchase of Steel Americas, but the company has said little publicly about the process.