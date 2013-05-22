The following is a list of price target and rating activity for
Brazilian stocks on Wednesday:
1) JPMorgan Securities analyst Ken Worthington raised the
price target for shares of Brazilian financial bourse operator
BM&FBovespa SA to 16 reais from 14 reais, citing
"higher valuations that global exchanges are again commanding in
the market place on what we believe are generally better market
conditions and the impact those improved market conditions will
have on trading volumes over time." The recommendation on the
stock remains at "overweight."
2) Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group led by Jason Mollin cut
the target on shares in Brazilian commercial real estate
developer BR Malls SA to 28.50 reais from a prior
32.40 reais. The recommendation on the stock remains at "buy."
3) Espirito Santo Investment Bank analysts led by Oswaldo
Telles Filho trimmed the target for shares of HRT Participações
SA to 2.6 reais from 3.4 reais. Telles and his team
kept the recommendation on the stock unchanged at "neutral."