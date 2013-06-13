Lowe's reports 19.3 pct jump in quarterly revenue
March 1 Lowe's Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement retailer, reported a 19.3 percent rise in holiday quarter revenue on Wednesday, boosted by a strong U.S. housing market.
J.P. Morgan Asset Management named Vital Menezes as chief executive officer of its investment management unit in Brazil, the company said.
Previously, Menezes was a partner in Gavea Investments, a Rio de Janeiro-based investment group founded by Arminio Fraga, ex-president of Brazil's central bank in 2003. Menezes joined Gavea in 2011, the year after J.P. Morgan Asset Management bought a minority stake in Gavea.
March 1 Lowe's Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement retailer, reported a 19.3 percent rise in holiday quarter revenue on Wednesday, boosted by a strong U.S. housing market.
SAO PAULO, March 1 Petróleo Brasileiro SA and France's Total SA have signed final terms of a $2.25 billion joint venture involving the sale of assets as well as stakes in oilfields and two thermal power stations.
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday: