J.P. Morgan Asset Management named Vital Menezes as chief executive officer of its investment management unit in Brazil, the company said.

Previously, Menezes was a partner in Gavea Investments, a Rio de Janeiro-based investment group founded by Arminio Fraga, ex-president of Brazil's central bank in 2003. Menezes joined Gavea in 2011, the year after J.P. Morgan Asset Management bought a minority stake in Gavea.