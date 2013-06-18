América Latina Logística SA, Brazil's largest rail operator, on Tuesday denied a report by Valor Econômico saying the company was considering a capital increase to fund expansion and the upgrade of some assets. A spokeswoman for the company said the Valor report "was completely false."

According to Valor, ALL, as the Curitiba, Brazil-based company is known, may need as much as 3.5 billion reais ($1.6 billion) in fresh capital. Shares of ALL tumbled 5 percent to 9.5 reais early on Tuesday.