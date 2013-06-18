BRIEF-Manulife Investments terminates certain funds
* Manulife Financial Corp - Manulife Investments will make changes to its platform terminating certain funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
América Latina Logística SA, Brazil's largest rail operator, on Tuesday denied a report by Valor Econômico saying the company was considering a capital increase to fund expansion and the upgrade of some assets. A spokeswoman for the company said the Valor report "was completely false."
According to Valor, ALL, as the Curitiba, Brazil-based company is known, may need as much as 3.5 billion reais ($1.6 billion) in fresh capital. Shares of ALL tumbled 5 percent to 9.5 reais early on Tuesday.
* Manulife Financial Corp - Manulife Investments will make changes to its platform terminating certain funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.62 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
GENEVA, March 6 Volkswagen will show off a fully self-driving car at the Geneva auto show, as part of the German carmaker's drive to be at the forefront of new technologies in the wake of its diesel emissions scandal.