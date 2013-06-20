BRIEF-Finjan signs licensing agreement with Veracode
* Finjan Holdings Inc - specific terms of license are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Brazilian telecommunications company Grupo Oi SA said late on Thursday that Chief Operating Officer James Meaney and Chief Financial Officer Alex Zornig will leave the company. Zornig, a company veteran, will temporarily be replaced by Bayard Gontijo, who is currently Oi's treasury director, the company said in a securities filing.
* Methanex Corp - will purchase for cancellation up to 4.5 million common shares representing approximately 5 pct of shares issued and outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Great Plains Energy announces offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition