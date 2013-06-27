Goldman Sachs Group Inc analyst Marcelo Aguiar raised the
recommendation on shares of Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA
to "buy," saying recent declines in the stock
are probably overdone. Aguiar and his team also increased the
price target for the shares traded in São Paulo to 17.80 reais
and for the American depositary receipts to $8.10.
The company is expected to increase prices for some steel
products in Brazil during the third quarter and the first
quarter of next year on the back of a weaker currency and higher
international prices for the commodity, Aguiar said in a client
note.
"Gerdau has high exposure and operating leverage to a U.S.
nonresidential recovery and acceleration in U.S. and Brazil
infrastructure spending, which our global industrials team
expects for 2014-15," the note said.