Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest
private-sector bank, agreed to buy insurer BMG Seguradora SA for
85 million reais ($39 million), according to a securities filing
on Thursday. The purchase of a 99.99 percent stake in BMG
Seguradora will be made through a unit that also controls a
stake in a joint venture with Banco BMG SA, formerly BMG
Seguradora's controlling shareholder, the filing added.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.
BMG Seguradora earned 62.6 million reais in underwritten
premiums last year, and about 42.4 million reais in the first
five months of the year, the filing said. Itaú has been growing
its insurance, credit card and investment banking units as part
of a strategy to diversify revenue from lending-related
transactions amid declining borrowing costs, a weaker economy
and greater state intervention in the banking industry.