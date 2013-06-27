Goldman Sachs Group analyst Marcelo Aguiar removed U.S.-traded
shares of Brazilian mining giant Vale SA from a key
Latin America stock list, saying the stock's 35 percent
year-to-date tumble reflects growing concerns over near-term
iron ore prices. The potential for further volatility as a
result of China and iron-ore price uncertainty led Aguiar and
his team to lower Vale's 12-month price target and EBITDA
estimates for the 2013-2015 period by 18 percent on average, he
said in a client note on Thursday.
EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization and is a widely used gauge of the
operational profitability of a company.
Aguiar removed Vale's American Depositary Receipts from the
so-called LatAm Focus List even after remaining "positive" on
the stock on a 12-month basis. "We acknowledge that our
conviction in the name has been wrong in light of the factors
mentioned above," he said in the note.