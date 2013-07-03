Centennial Asset Participações Açu, an investment holding
company controlled by embattled Brazilian billionaire Eike
Batista, put aside shares of port complex LLX Açu Operações
Portuárias as collateral to honor a series of loans obtained
through investment bank Itau BBA, a unit of Itau Unibanco
Holding SA, according to a statement released late
Tuesday.
Centennial holds 30 percent of LLX Açu, with the remainder
controlled by logistics company LLX Logistica SA,
according to LLX's website. A press representative from LLX
Logistica was not able to name the value of the deal and said
the operation was "100 percent from the controlling
shareholder." The press officer said that the operation would
not have an impact on LLX Logistica, without elaborating
further.