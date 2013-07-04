Abril Educação SA, a Brazilian learning systems company, will buy Centro Educacional Sigma for 130 million reais ($57.5 million), the latest in a wave of buyouts sweeping the country's education sector. The deal will add about 5,100 pupils to Abril's student population, the company said on Thursday.

Earlier this year Abril sold 586 million reais of new shares to finance the acquisition of language school Wise Up. Rivals Kroton Educacional SA and Anhanguera Educacional Participacoes SA also announced plans to merge in an all-stock deal triggering further consolidation in the industry.

($1 = 2.26 Brazilian reais)